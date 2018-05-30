Home TEXAS Off-Duty Officer Critically Injured In Shootout
Off-Duty Officer Critically Injured In Shootout
TEXAS
Off-Duty Officer Critically Injured In Shootout

OFFICER SHOT OFF DUTY COP ROAD RAGE INCIDENT IN SAN ANTONIO
Off-Duty Officer Critically Injured In Shootout

(AP) – Authorities say an off-duty San Antonio police officer was shot six times in a suspected road-rage incident with another driver.  Police Chief William McManus says the officer was in his personal vehicle when he and another driver pulled off into a parking lot near Interstate 10 West on Tuesday night. McManus says the other driver accused the officer of cutting him off, and then opened fire on the officer.

The police chief says the officer retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and returned fire, hitting the other driver and a passenger in the other vehicle. McManus says the officer, who is an 11-year veteran of the department, is in critical but stable condition. The other driver is in stable condition while the passenger suffered a graze wound.

