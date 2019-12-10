Officer ‘ambushed and executed,’ Police Chief Says

(AP) – Authorities are trying to determine why a 35-year-old man approached a patrol vehicle in a college town in northwest Arkansas and fatally shot a police officer at point blank range.

Police say Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol vehicle Saturday night outside police headquarters when London Phillips shot him several times. Two other officers ran outside and opened fire, killing Phillips. Police said they don’t know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer. Carr’s death was one of three killings of police officers nationwide in a two-day period.