Officer Arrested After Barrage Of Calls
Officer Arrested After Barrage Of Calls
(AP) – Court documents show a twice arrested Dallas police officer is accused of violating a protection order when he contacted a woman he previously dated and subjected her to a barrage of early morning phone calls.

Dallas police say Officer Jerry Tames was arrested Monday and faces a charge of repeated violation of a protective order. Court documents list his last name as “Tamez.” The department says he was previously arrested on July 3 for harassment and an assault charge related to family violence.  Tames has been put on administrative leave during the criminal investigation.

An affidavit says Tames was ordered not to communicate with the woman after his first arrest, but weeks later called her 13 times within a 41-minute span.

