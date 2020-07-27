Officer Challenges Account Of Violent Clearing Of Protesters

FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks past police in Lafayette Park after visiting outside St. John's Church across from the White House in Washington. The violent clearing of demonstrators from the nation's premier protest space in front of the White House is spotlighting a tiny federal watch force created by George Washington. Democratic lawmakers want answers about the clubbing, punching and other force deployed by some Park Police in routing protesters from the front of the White House on Monday, (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP)–A senior National Guard officer says the U.S. Park Police began the violent clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning.

Army National Guard commander Adam DeMarco’s account challenges key aspects of the Trump administration’s explanation for the clearing of the protest just before President Donald Trump walked through the area in front of the White House for a photo opportunity. DeMarco’s statement was in prepared testimony ahead of a hearing Tuesday by the House Natural Resources Committee.

The Trump administration says attacks by protesters warranted the use of force. DeMarco says it appeared the protest was peaceful.