Officer Charged With Murder In Floyd’s Death

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announces that Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by the BCA in the death of George Floyd during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Friday, May 29, 2020 (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

(AP) – A Minnesota prosecutor has charged a police officer with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the restraint death of George Floyd. Floyd is the handcuffed black man whose cries of “I can’t breathe” in a widely seen cellphone video set off days of violent protest in Minneapolis and around the country.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he may yet bring more charges against the officer, Derek Chauvin. The white officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes in the video.

Floyd can be seen gradually becoming motionless as Chauvin and three other officers ignored bystanders’ shouts to get off him.