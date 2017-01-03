Home TEXAS Officer Fatally Shoots Apparent Stabbing Suspect
Officer Fatally Shoots Apparent Stabbing Suspect
TEXAS
Officer Fatally Shoots Apparent Stabbing Suspect

(AP) – Authorities in East Texas say a police officer has shot and killed a man who appeared to be stabbing another man during an altercation.  Police in Lufkin say the officer responded early Wednesday to a report of a stabbing outside an apartment complex.  He saw the two men fighting on the ground and police said in a statement that the officer repeatedly ordered the man who appeared to be stabbing the other to stop the attack.  The officer shot the man when he failed to comply.

It wasn’t clear if a knife or other weapon was found at the scene and a message left with police was not immediately returned.  The man who was shot died at a hospital and the other man involved in the fight also was transported with injuries.

