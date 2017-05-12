Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Woman Threatened

(AP) – Authorities near Galveston say a police officer has shot and killed a man who threatened a woman with a sword and later attacked the officer. La Marque police said in a statement that officers responded Sunday night to a home burglary report and the resident said an intruder threatened her with the sword.

Police Chief Kirk Jackson told The Galveston County Daily News that 62-year-old Gregory Ray Ham barricaded the woman in a room but then fled to a nearby building. Jackson says officer Jose Santos and his police dog entered the building and were attacked by Ham, leading Santos to fire his weapon. Ham died at the scene. Both Santos and his dog were treated for injuries. Santos was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.