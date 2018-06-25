Home TEXAS Officer Fatally Shoots Man During Traffic Stop
TEXAS
Officer Fatally Shoots Man During Traffic Stop

(AP) – A Southeast Texas police officer has fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.  Galveston police Chief Vernon Hale says the shooting took place around 3 a.m. Monday. Hale says the wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.  Galveston police didn’t immediately release further details on what prompted the traffic stop or the name of the man who died.

Hale says a weapon was recovered at the scene. The police chief did not elaborate. No officers were hurt.  The name of the officer, who’s been put on administrative leave, hasn’t been released. Hale says the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office will investigate.  Further details weren’t immediately available.

