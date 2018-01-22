Home TEXAS Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect During Burglary Call
Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect During Burglary Call
TEXAS
0

Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect During Burglary Call

0
0
police-lights-generic_26
now viewing

Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect During Burglary Call

LONDON VAN ATTACK SCENE
now playing

Suspect In London Van Attack On Muslims 'ticking time bomb'

274410-20170601-putin
now playing

Russian Orthodox Bishop Assails Putin, Won't Vote For Him

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Says US Discussing Syria Security Zone

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence Holds Press Conference
now playing

Pence Calls Report On Trump Affair "baseless"

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
now playing

Senate Advances Bill To Reopen Government

UTRGV
now playing

Pharr, University Of Texas Rio Grande Valley To Work Together

power outage
now playing

Power Line Falls Onto SUV On I-69-E

road spikes border patrol
now playing

Smugglers Try To Disable Border Patrol Vehicles

me too movement generic
now playing

Women's Rights Event Staged In Brownsville To Demand Equality

Health+medical+generic
now playing

Deportation Fears Have Legal Immigrants Avoiding Health Care

(AP) – Police say an officer investigating reports of a car burglary at a Dallas-area apartment complex has fatally shot a suspect.  Irving police say no officers were injured in the shooting before dawn Monday.

An Irving police statement says officers responded to an apartment complex after a witness reported seeing a man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say officers arrived as a suspect got into a pickup truck and tried to flee.

Police say the suspect’s truck rammed a police car and several other vehicles in the lot. Investigators say an officer, fearing for his life, shot the suspect.  The suspect died at a Dallas hospital. Police didn’t immediately release his name.  Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the officer amid the investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Police Seek 2 In Robbery, Killing Clerk
  2. Sheriff: Shooting At Texas High School, Suspect In Custody
  3. Fajita-Gate Suspect To Go On Trial For Theft This Spring
  4. Suspect In London Van Attack On Muslims ‘ticking time bomb’
Related Posts
CRIME SHOOTING SCENE

Police Seek 2 In Robbery, Killing Clerk

jsalinas 0
AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH

Man, 25, Arrested For Fatal Christmas Street Race

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Sheriff: Shooting At Texas High School, Suspect In Custody

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video