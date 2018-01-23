Home TEXAS Officer Fired For Excessive Force
(AP) – An Austin police officer whose violent 2015 arrest of a black woman received national attention has been fired for his conduct during a more recent arrest.  The Austin American-Statesman reports that Bryan Richter’s firing on Monday stems from a case in which he and other officers were serving a warrant as part of a specialized team in the department’s organized crime division.

Video footage by a police helicopter shows Richter placed his foot on a suspect’s head during an arrest nearly six months ago.  Police union officials say the punishment is excessive and that Richter will appeal.

Richter has been under scrutiny since 2016 when a video was released in the case of Breaion King, who was thrown to the ground during her arrest. He was given a reprimand at the time. The department has since changed how such cases are evaluated.

