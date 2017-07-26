Home TEXAS Officer Hurt, Suspect Killed In Early-Morning Gunfight
(AP) – Authorities say a police officer is in serious condition after a fatal gunfight outside an apartment complex in San Antonio.  San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says officers responded early Wednesday to a disturbance call at the complex where investigators believed a home invasion may have occurred.

McManus says one officer confronted three suspects in a car and began struggling with the driver. He says a back-seat passenger got out of the car and began firing, striking the officer at least once.  McManus says it appears the wounded officer and at least one other officer returned fire, killing the alleged gunman.

The chief says the injured officer, a four-year department veteran, underwent surgery for a stomach wound.  The car’s driver and the second passenger were taken into custody.

