Home NATIONAL Officer Killed, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff
Officer Killed, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff
NATIONAL
0

Officer Killed, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff

0
0
POLICE OFFICER KILLED POLICE DEATH
now viewing

Officer Killed, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff

e6c20a70ea8b45da90640ee07aad7c63
now playing

Turkey Vows To Press On With Syria Offensive

WireAP_4bfa320718ea435f8fb3da2605d3fe69_12x5_992 (1)
now playing

Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns

DRUG BUST
now playing

Police In Harlingen Report Major Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Abbott Won't Say If He Voted For Incumbent Republicans

GAY SAME SEX WEDDING
now playing

Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israeli Media: Netanyahu Confidant To Testify Against Him

AFRICAN FROM UGANDA DEPORTE FROM ISRAEL
now playing

Migrant Deported By Israel Back To Africa Recounts Ordeal

Anthony Borges
now playing

15-Year-Old Shot 5 Times Protecting Classmates Ffrom Gunfire

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' That Family's Profiting From Presidency

(AP) – A police officer and a shooting suspect are both dead after a standoff in Alabama.  Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told news outlets early Wednesday that Officer Justin Billa was shot Tuesday night and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Battiste said that police investigating the Tuesday night death of Fonda Poellnitz had identified her ex-husband, Robert Hollie, as a person of interest. He said Hollie opened fire on officers who had set a perimeter around his Toulminville residence, striking Billa. Battiste says at least one officer fired shots at the scene, but it’s unknown if they struck Hollie.

The standoff ended around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, with Hollie dead. Battiste says police don’t know if Hollie died from self-inflicted injuries or the shots previously fired by police.

Related posts:

  1. Police: Family Targeted In Restaurant Shooting
  2. Teen Accused Of Threatening School Shooting Arrested
  3. Cause Of Lyford Baby’s Death Still Unknown
  4. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
WireAP_4bfa320718ea435f8fb3da2605d3fe69_12x5_992 (1)

Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns

Zack Cantu 0
Anthony Borges

15-Year-Old Shot 5 Times Protecting Classmates Ffrom Gunfire

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP JR

Trump Jr: ‘Nonsense’ That Family’s Profiting From Presidency

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video