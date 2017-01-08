Officer Pinned Under SUV In Deadly Confrontation

(AP) – Authorities in Waco say one person is dead and a police officer critically injured when an SUV struck and then pinned the policeman, requiring other officers to lift the vehicle to free him.

Waco police said in a statement that tactical officers were attempting to stop a suspect Tuesday in an effort to serve a search warrant when the suspect fled in the SUV.

Authorities say the driver intentionally struck the officer before being shot multiple times by members of the tactical team.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital where the suspect died. The officer was listed in critical but stable condition following surgery.

A drug enforcement unit was involved in the shooting but it wasn’t clear why the person in the SUV was being sought.