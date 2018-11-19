Home NATIONAL Officer Shot At Hospital
Officer Shot At Hospital
NATIONAL
0

Officer Shot At Hospital

0
0
SHOTS FIRED SHOOTING CRIME
now viewing

Officer Shot At Hospital

Screen Shot 2018-11-19 at 3.56.15 PM 1
now playing

January #POTW Nov. 19

FSArrested_1523150775843_jpg_39339251_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?

CHRIS WATTS MONSTER MURDERER KILLED HIS WIFE AND KIDS
now playing

Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids

cnn
now playing

CNN: White House Fully Restores Acosta's Media Credential

DONALD TRUMP AND IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

Legal Groups Argue In Court Against Trump Asylum Ban

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Man Arrested On Capital Murder Charges After Son's Death

MATHEW WHITTAKER
now playing

Democratic Senators Sue Over Whitaker's Appointment As AG

JOHN KELLY AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Will Kelly Stay Or Won't He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman
now playing

Saudi King's Speech Makes No Mention Of Slain Journalist

(AP) – Chicago police say an officer has been shot during an active-shooting incident at a hospital on the city’s South Side.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the officer is in critical condition. He says one “possible offender” has also been shot, and that officers are now searching the hospital.  The department issued a statement on Twitter saying there were “reports of multiple victims” after shots were fired Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital. Police are asking people to avoid the area. No other details were immediately released.   A message left for hospital officials wasn’t immediately returned.

Television footage shows several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

Related posts:

  1. State Special Agents Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect
  2. Legal Groups Argue In Court Against Trump Asylum Ban
  3. 2 Killed In 1-Vehicle Wreck In McAllen
  4. Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder
Related Posts
CHRIS WATTS MONSTER MURDERER KILLED HIS WIFE AND KIDS

Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids

jsalinas 0
cnn

CNN: White House Fully Restores Acosta’s Media Credential

jsalinas 0
MATHEW WHITTAKER

Democratic Senators Sue Over Whitaker’s Appointment As AG

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video