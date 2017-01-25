Home TEXAS Officer Suspended For Excessive Force Had 8 Commendations
Officer Suspended For Excessive Force Had 8 Commendations
TEXAS
Officer Suspended For Excessive Force Had 8 Commendations

Officer William Martin
Officer Suspended For Excessive Force Had 8 Commendations

(AP) – A white North Texas police officer suspended without pay for 10 days after wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground has numerous commendations in his personnel file for actions taken in the course of his duties.

The Fort Worth Police Department released records for Officer William Martin Tuesday night in response to a request by The Associated Press under the state Public   Information Act. They include eight commendations in 10 years’ service.  Martin had been suspended after the Dec. 21 incident captured on video that went viral on the internet.

Jacqueline Craig and Martin had a tense conversation before he can be seen wrestling her to the ground. She was charged with resisting arrest and failure to identify a fugitive from justice.

