Officer Turns Himself In After Being Charged In Death
Officer Turns Himself In After Being Charged In Death
TEXAS
Officer Turns Himself In After Being Charged In Death

Officer Turns Himself In After Being Charged In Death

Christopher Hess

(AP) – A Dallas police officer has been released on bond after being indicted on a count of aggravated assault in the shooting death of a woman.

Christopher Hess turned himself at the Dallas County jail Monday and was released after posting a $250,000 bond. He’s been placed on administrative leave.

The 39-year-old officer is accused in the January death of 21-year-old Genevive Dawes. Authorities say she was driving a stolen car and ignored police commands when she rammed a police cruiser and took other actions that prompted Hess to shoot.

Her family’s supporters say she and a passenger were asleep in the car and weren’t aggressive.  Hess is the first Dallas officer in 43 years to be indicted for an officer-involved shooting that resulted in death.

