Officer Used Pepper Spray, Stun Gun To Stop School Fight

GLENRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL OFFICER USED STUN AND PEPPER SPRAY TO STOP FIGHT
(AP) – Two students have been arrested following a fight at a Florida middle school that ended with an officer using pepper spray and a stun gun.  Orlando police officials say the fight broke out Tuesday morning at Glenridge Middle School.

The school’s resource officer sprayed the chemical on the students when they didn’t comply with his commands to stop fighting. Local news outlets report the officer used the stun gun when the pepper spray didn’t stop the students.

Five students, including the two who were arrested, were treated at the school by firefighters. Additional details were not immediately available.

