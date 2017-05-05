Home TEXAS Officer Who Fatally Shot Teen Had Once Been Suspended
Officer Who Fatally Shot Teen Had Once Been Suspended
(AP) – Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct while serving as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

Personnel records from the Balch Springs, Texas, Police Department obtained by The Associated Press show former officer Roy Oliver was suspended for 16 hours in December 2013 after the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office filed the complaint. Oliver also was ordered to take training courses in anger management and courtroom demeanor and testimony.

The Dallas County attorney’s office now is investigating the shooting Saturday night in which Oliver fired a rifle at a car of teenagers leaving a party, striking and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

