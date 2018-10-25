Home TEXAS Officer Who Hit Teenage Girl Indicted
TEXAS
(AP) – A grand jury in Texas has indicted a San Antonio officer who was recorded on camera hitting a teenage girl during an altercation last year.

Court records filed Tuesday show Officer Gary Tuli was indicted by a grand jury in Bexar County on one count of official oppression and a second count of false report to a peace officer. The teenage girl was arrested following the May 2017 encounter, which took place outside an event center and was captured on video.

The indictment says Tuli knew arresting the teenager was unlawful and made a false statement to his own police department.  Police Chief William McManus reports Tuli will be put on administrative duty. He said in a written statement that an excessive force complaint “was deemed to be inconclusive.”

