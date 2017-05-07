Home TEXAS Officer Wounded In Shootout Released From Hospital
Officer Wounded In Shootout Released From Hospital
TEXAS
0

Officer Wounded In Shootout Released From Hospital

0
0
raw-serrano-salute_1200x675_770135619512
now viewing

Officer Wounded In Shootout Released From Hospital

104449236-GettyImages-524237302
now playing

US Factory Orders Fell In May For Second Straight Month

Germany Cabinet
now playing

Merkel Stands By Suggestion Europe Can't Rely Fully On US

TASB-logo
now playing

Identities Of Local School District Employees Accidentally Made Public

noe hernandez2
now playing

Public Viewing To Be Held Today For Fallen Valley Sailor Noe Hernandez

ShowImage
now playing

Grand Prairie Police Chief Doesn't Want Top Spot In Dallas

gettyimages-175165584
now playing

Mueller Probe Could Draw Focus To Russian Crime Operations

1024×1024 (1)
now playing

Head Of Vatican Hospital Can't Believe Concerns

ukraine-says-russian-security-services-involved-in-recent-cyber-attack
now playing

Ukraine: We Prevented Second Cyberattack

1024×1024
now playing

Iraqi Commander Says 300 IS Fighters Holed Up In Mosul

Trump Air Force One
now playing

Trump Looks For Friendlier European Welcome In Poland

(AP) – San Antonio police say an officer involved in a shootout with a suspect that left his partner dead has been released from the hospital.
The San Antonio Express-News reports Officer Julio Cavazos was released Tuesday, five days after he was shot while investigating a reported vehicle break-in. His partner, Officer Miguel Moreno, was killed and the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jesse Salame says Cavazos and his family thank everyone for their “support during this difficult time.” Police officials previously said that Cavazos faces a long recovery.
Authorities also announced Tuesday that the funeral service for Officer Moreno will take place Friday at Community Bible Church in San Antonio. A private burial will follow.
Moreno was a 9-year veteran of the department.

Related posts:

  1. Witness At Fatal San Antonio Police Shooting Arrested
  2. Head Of Vatican Hospital Can’t Believe Concerns
  3. NKorea Long-Range Missile Test Spurs US Calls For Action
  4. 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Home Party
Related Posts
ShowImage

Grand Prairie Police Chief Doesn’t Want Top Spot In Dallas

Zack Cantu 0
Shavon Randle

Officials: Girl Found Dead Kidnapped Over Drug Theft

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANTS REMAINS TEXAS MEXICO BORDER

FBI, Groups At Odds Over Efforts To ID Immigrant Remains

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video