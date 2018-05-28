Home TEXAS Officers Kill Gunman In Traffic Stop
Officers Kill Gunman In Traffic Stop
TEXAS
0

Officers Kill Gunman In Traffic Stop

0
0
POLICE
now viewing

Officers Kill Gunman In Traffic Stop

WEEPING VIRGIN MARY HOBBS NEW MEXICO
now playing

Visitors Travel To Church To Witness Weeping Statue

EXECUTION CHAMBER
now playing

"Texas 7" Gang Member Gets August Execution Date

George HW Bush, 91,
now playing

Former President George HW Bush Hospitalized, Misses Parade

MARYLAND FLASHFLOODS
now playing

Witness Saw Missing Man Swept Up In Flood

PARIS MIGRANT SAVING CHILD DANNGLING TO MEET WITH MACRON
now playing

Paris Migrant Hero Who Saved Dangling Child To Meet Macron; Watch Video

Republican Sen. Bob Corker
now playing

Senator Who Freed Holt Urges Talking To Maduro

IVANKA TRUMP
now playing

China Approves 13 New Ivanka Trump Trademarks In 3 Months

DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS
now playing

Trump Panned For 'tone-deaf' Memorial Day Tweet

SUB TROPICAL ALBERTO MAKING LAND FALL
now playing

Alberto Makes Landfall On Florida Panhandle

TERRORIST GENERIC
now playing

French Prosecutor: 40 Terrorism Convicts To Be Released Soon

AP) – Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Southeast Texas after authorities say he threatened officers with a handgun.

Authorities say police from Silsbee and Hardin County sheriff’s deputies pulled over the man Saturday for a traffic stop and he emerged from his truck carrying a handgun.

Sheriff Mark Davis tells Beaumont television station KFDM that when the gunman threatened the officers, they fired.  Authorities say he was pulled over in response to a call about a man threatening harm to his family and law enforcement. None of the officers was hurt.

The victim is identified only as a man from Fred, just north of Silsbee.  Silsbee is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) north of Beaumont and 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Officer Kills Off-Duty Deputy In Alleged Break-In
  2. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  3. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  4. U.S., Mexican Law Enforcement Officers Train Together In Border Security Techniques
Related Posts
WEEPING VIRGIN MARY HOBBS NEW MEXICO

Visitors Travel To Church To Witness Weeping Statue

jsalinas 0
EXECUTION CHAMBER

“Texas 7” Gang Member Gets August Execution Date

jsalinas 0
George HW Bush, 91,

Former President George HW Bush Hospitalized, Misses Parade

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video