Officers Kill Man Who Pointed Gun After Home Invasion
(AP) — Authorities say police officers in North Carolina shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them as they were investigating an earlier home invasion involving his ex-girlfriend.  Mebane Police told WRAL-TV that 46-year-old Keo Crockett confronted his former girlfriend after breaking into her boyfriend’s home in Mebane around 11 p.m. Saturday.   Police say Crockett fired a gun, but no one was hurt.

Authorities say Orange County deputies then went to Crockett’s home in nearby Efland and he ran out with a gun and pointed it at officers after they knocked on the door.  Authorities say officers fired, killing Crockett.  The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Crockett’s race and the races and of the deputies have not been released.

