Officer's Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief
Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief
Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief

Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief

Several San Benito police officers have signed a “no confidence” letter against their police chief.  Eight members of the local police officer’s union signed the letter, which accuses Chief Michael Galvan of “unethical and unprofessional behavior”, and as a result “morale has dropped to an all-time low” in the department.

The letter was written in the wake of revelations that someone downloaded and copied recordings of Galvan’s private conversations with police officers and city officials. That breach of the police department’s computer server was discovered in April, and has prompted an internal departmental investigation, as well as an investigation being conducted by the city. Galvan has been San Benito’s police chief since September.

