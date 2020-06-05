Officers Suspended After Man, 75, Shoved And Hurt On Video

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

(AP) – Prosecutors are investigating after a video captured police in Buffalo, New York, shoving a 75-year-old man who then fell and cracked his head.

The WBFO recording of Thursday night’s encounter quickly gained steam online and sparked outrage. Two police officers have been suspended without pay.

The video shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of officers clearing demonstrators from Niagara Square around curfew time. The man falls backward and hits his head on the pavement. Blood leaks out as officers walk past. The mayor says the man is in serious condition.