Home NATIONAL Officers Who Punched Man: He Was Prepping To Fight; Watch Video
Officers Who Punched Man: He Was Prepping To Fight; Watch Video
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Officers Who Punched Man: He Was Prepping To Fight; Watch Video

0
0
mesa arizona cops beat prisoner
now viewing

Officers Who Punched Man: He Was Prepping To Fight; Watch Video

MARS ROVER
now playing

NASA Announces Mars Discovery

GAVEL
now playing

Anti-Discrimination Ordinance In Phoenix Upheld

SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL
now playing

Texas School District Where 10 Killed To Hire More Officers

ASYLUM SEEKERS IMMIGRANTS
now playing

US Asylum Seekers Wait Their Turn On Mexican Border

GUATEMALA VOLCANO
now playing

US Sending Aid For Guatemala Volcano Victims

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now playing

US Military Plans As If Guantanamo Won't Close For Decades

Pablo Villavicencio poses with his two daughters
now playing

Military Base Calls Immigration Agents On Pizza Delivery Man

GOVERNMENT HOUSING
now playing

Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent

RUDY GIULIANI AND STORMY DANIELS
now playing

Giuliani: Daniels Lacks Credibility Because She's Porn Star

DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN UN
now playing

Trump Says Kim Summit More Than Photo Op

(AP) – Police involved in the beating of an Arizona man who on video doesn’t appear to resist or attack officers say his body language was projecting that he was prepping to fight.   A report from the May 23 incident in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa states the man, 33-year-old Robert Johnson, was “verbally defiant and confrontational.”  But Johnson’s attorney says his client was not a threat and had already been searched.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the apartment complex where it happened. Mesa police on Wednesday afternoon released their own footage from police-worn cameras.   The audio-free surveillance footage shows Johnson standing against a wall, looking at his phone.

Officers approach Johnson and punch him numerous times. They pull him to the ground and flip him over. Johnson never appears to threaten or resist the officers.

Warning, video may be disturbing to some.

R. Communications not responsible for video or audio content.

 

Related posts:

  1. Texas School District Where 10 Killed To Hire More Officers
  2. Military Base Calls Immigration Agents On Pizza Delivery Man
  3. Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent
  4. Man Still Recovering From Severed Snake Head Bite
Related Posts
MARS ROVER

NASA Announces Mars Discovery

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Anti-Discrimination Ordinance In Phoenix Upheld

jsalinas 0
ASYLUM SEEKERS IMMIGRANTS

US Asylum Seekers Wait Their Turn On Mexican Border

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video