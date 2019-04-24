Official: 1 Suicide Bomber Studied In Britain

(AP) – A British security official has confirmed a report identifying one of the Sri Lanka suicide bombers as a man who studied in Britain between 2006 and 2007. The official confirmed a report by Sky News identifying the man as Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed.

The official said Wednesday that British intelligence officers were not watching Mohamed during his stay in the country. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.

The Easter Sunday suicide bombings at churches and hotels killed over 350 people and injured 500. The dead included people from at least 12 countries.