Official: 12,000 People To Be Moved In Syria

(AP) – A Lebanese official close to the Syrian government says nearly 12,000 people will be moved around Syria tomorrow in a planned population transfer arranged between the government and rebels.

The official, who asked for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said 3,800 people will be evacuated from opposition-held areas around Damascus to the rebel-held province of Idlib in northern Syria, on Wednesday. He said another 8,000 people will be moved from two pro-government towns in Idlib to areas under secure government control.

The U.N. has decried previous arrangements, saying they amount to the forced displacement of civilian populations, a war crime. Many Lebanese and Syrian government officials maintain close ties, despite Syria’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2005. It had occupied the tiny Mediterranean country for nearly 30 years.