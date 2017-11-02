Home TEXAS Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds
Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds
TEXAS
0

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

0
0
claudiasocial_1486733982077_8399110_ver1_0
now viewing

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

KUH
now playing

Pope Sending Bishop To Medjugorje, Bosnian Pilgrimage Site

KHJK
now playing

Apple's Tim Cook: Fake News Is 'Killing People's Minds'

920×920
now playing

Trump's Florida Estate Stirs Protests, Spurs Ethics Debate

13105636_G
now playing

Skull Along Red River Is That Of 17th Century Caddo Male

untitled
now playing

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

IMG_Ortega_Rosa_4_1_IH6B5M85_L172175017
now playing

Lawyer: 'Pro-Trump' Attitudes Part Of Voter Fraud Sentence

FERNANDO-CANO-MARTINEZ1
now playing

Mexico Releases Businessman Wanted For Organized Crime In US

WireAP_635c8a9476ee4d27bfe4028a76ddcd44_4x3_992
now playing

A Family Thing: Don't Mess With Political Dads And Daughters

trump-reuters-1
now playing

Trump Says He Might Give Travel Ban A Tweak Or A Makeover

cane735up7070
now playing

22 Train Cars Plunge Into River In California Derailment

(AP) – A Texas court official says the $4 billion bond she imposed on a suspect was meant as a jab to highlight that bonds are often set so high that defendants can’t get out of jail.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown said Friday that setting exorbitant bonds force too many people to remain in jail until trial. She called the trend “ridiculous.”

Brown said she wanted to impose a $100,000 bond on 25-year-old Antonio Marquis Willis, but that she was challenged by officials involved in the case. An irritated Brown then changed the amount to $4 billion.

A state district judge lowered the bond to $150,000 on Friday. Brown had acknowledged her bond amount could be seen as a constitutional violation.

Willis is charged with first-degree murder in the December shooting death of another man.

Related posts:

  1. Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds
  2. Police Detective Arrested On Sex-Assault Charge
  3. Postal Service Says It Lost $200 Million Over Holiday Season
  4. Prosecutors Say Jury Pool For Texas AG’s Fraud Trial Tainted
Related Posts
13105636_G

Skull Along Red River Is That Of 17th Century Caddo Male

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

Danny Castillon 0
IMG_Ortega_Rosa_4_1_IH6B5M85_L172175017

Lawyer: ‘Pro-Trump’ Attitudes Part Of Voter Fraud Sentence

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video