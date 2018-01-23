Home WORLD Official: Americans Killed, Injured In Attack On Kabul Hotel
Official: Americans Killed, Injured In Attack On Kabul Hotel
WORLD
0

Official: Americans Killed, Injured In Attack On Kabul Hotel

0
0
KHABUL HOTEL ATTACK SOME AMERICANS KILLED INJURED 01-23-18
now viewing

Official: Americans Killed, Injured In Attack On Kabul Hotel

KENTUCKY SCHOOL SHOOTING GENERIC SCHOOL PIC
now playing

Bevin: It Will Take Time To Heal From Shooting

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump's Medicaid Move May Actually Prod GOP States To Expand

ALASKA EARTHQUAKE MAP 2018
now playing

Seismologist: Tsunami Chance Reduced With Quake Type

LARRY NASSAR
now playing

Victims Of Sports Doctor's Abuse Draw Strength From Others

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
now playing

Trudeau Says US Should See Merits Of NAFTA

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Interviewed By Mueller Team In Russia Investigation

shooting-investigation
now playing

Breakup Blamed For Student Shooting In School Cafeteria

STABBING
now playing

Man Charged For Stabbing Coworker

surveillance cameras generic city cameras
now playing

Brownsville To Invest In Surveillance Cameras

auto pedestrian accident
now playing

Victim's Death Likely To Bring Upgraded Charge Against Drunk Driving Suspect

(AP) – A State Department official says multiple American citizens were killed and injured in the Taliban’s weekend attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The official isn’t giving exact figures for either the U.S. fatalities or injuries. The official wasn’t authorized to comment by name and demanded anonymity.  The State Department says the United States is sending “deepest condolences” to the families and friends of those killed and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Americans are among 22 people killed in the attack in the Afghan capital. An Afghan interior ministry official has said 14 were foreigners and eight were Afghans. More than 150 people were rescued or escaped.  The 13-hour weekend siege started Saturday when Taliban militants in suicide vests stormed the hotel. It ended Sunday.

Related posts:

  1. State Dept. Issues Travel Advisory For 5 Mexican States
  2. Suspect In London Van Attack On Muslims ‘ticking time bomb’
  3. Palestinians Call General Strike As Pence Visits
  4. Do E-Cigarettes Help Or Harm? Report Says Not Clear Yet
Related Posts
ALASKA EARTHQUAKE MAP 2018

Seismologist: Tsunami Chance Reduced With Quake Type

jsalinas 0
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Trudeau Says US Should See Merits Of NAFTA

jsalinas 0
5a66366b271bb.image

Palestinians Call General Strike As Pence Visits

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video