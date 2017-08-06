Official: Ballot Requests Made By People Found To Be Dead

(AP) – Dallas County elections officials say at least 17 people listed as deceased applied for a ballot to vote in the May local elections. The county’s elections administrator, Toni Pippins-Poole, told WFAA-TV that no ballots were issued and the matter was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.

State law mandates that county clerks and the Texas secretary of state’s office notify elections officials of deaths so that names can be scrubbed from voter rolls. Dallas County authorities are trying to determine how ballots were requested by deceased people or who was behind it. County prosecutors already are investigating 700 mail-in ballots that were sequestered after officials flagged them as suspicious. One man was arrested on allegations that he collected a woman’s absentee ballot, completed it and forged her signature before submitting it.