Official: Jersey City Attack Was ‘fueled’ By Anti-Semitism

Orthodox Jewish men carry Moshe Deutsch's casket outside a Brooklyn synagogue following his funeral, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in New York. Deutsch was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside a Jersey City, N.J. kosher food market. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(AP) – New Jersey authorities say the two killers who stormed a kosher market in Jersey City were driven by hatred of Jews and law enforcement. And the case is being investigated as domestic terrorism. That’s according to the state attorney general.

The bloodshed took place Tuesday, when a man and woman with a cache of weapons that included an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun shot a police officer to death at a cemetery and then killed three people at the Jewish-owned store. They then died in a gunbattle with police. Authorities say social media posts and other evidence show a hatred of Jews and police.