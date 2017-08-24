Home NATIONAL Official: Largest Jackpot Won By Single Ticket
Official: Largest Jackpot Won By Single Ticket
Official: Largest Jackpot Won By Single Ticket

(AP) – Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.
In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

