Home NATIONAL Official: Mafia Hit Man Is Suspect In Death Of Whitey Bulger
Official: Mafia Hit Man Is Suspect In Death Of Whitey Bulger
NATIONAL
0

Official: Mafia Hit Man Is Suspect In Death Of Whitey Bulger

0
0
Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
now viewing

Official: Mafia Hit Man Is Suspect In Death Of Whitey Bulger

MILITARY ON THE BORDER
now playing

10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border

AIR FORCE JET PLANE PIC
now playing

3 Leaders At Air Force Base Relieved Of Duty

Asia Bibi
now playing

Khan Warns Radical Islamists After Acquittal

ROBERT BOWERS
now playing

Synagogue Suspect Indicted On 44 Counts

CANADA POT MARIJUANA FLAG
now playing

Gone To Pot: Marijuana Shortages Plague Canada

920×920
now playing

Prosecutor: Khashoggi Was Strangled, Dismembered

DONALD TRUMP AND PAUL RYAN
now playing

Trump Blasts GOP's Ryan Over Citizenship Comment

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Sheriff: Man Wanted To Rape, Kill, Eat Florida Girl

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas Capitol Offices Briefly Evacuated Due To Package

Beto O’Rourke Senate Campaign
now playing

O'Rourke Says Trump Stoking 'worst impulses'

(AP) – A former federal investigator says a Mafia hit man is a suspect in the prison slaying of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger.  The official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Fotios “Freddy” Geas and at least one other inmate are believed to have been involved in 89-year-old Bulger’s killing Tuesday at a West Virginia prison.  The longtime investigator spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about the case.

Geas was convicted in the 2003 killing of western Massachusetts mobster Adolfo Bruno.  Bulger was a longtime informant for the FBI who provided information on the Mafia. Geas was known to despise gangsters who ratted each other out.

Attorney David Hoose, who initially represented Geas in the Bruno case, says Geas “did not and would not rat on anyone.”  Federal officials say they are investigating Bulger’s death as a homicide.

Related posts:

  1. Mid Valley Man Facing Murder Charge In Father’s Death
  2. Official Says Pings Definitely From Black Box
  3. 2 Killed Near Alton, Suspect On The Run
  4. Fifth Suspect Charged In Valley-Connected Health Care Fraud Scheme
Related Posts
MILITARY ON THE BORDER

10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border

jsalinas 0
ROBERT BOWERS

Synagogue Suspect Indicted On 44 Counts

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND PAUL RYAN

Trump Blasts GOP’s Ryan Over Citizenship Comment

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video