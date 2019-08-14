Official: Most Jailers On OT When Epstein Died

(AP) – A Justice Department official says more than half of the staff in the Metropolitan Correctional Center at the time Jeffrey Epstein killed himself was working overtime.

The official said 18 staff members working in the jail, and 10 were them on overtime. There was one additional post that wasn’t filled during that shift, which ran from midnight until 8 a.m.

Two guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein were placed on leave Tuesday. The official said one had worked overtime shifts a number of days in a row and the other guard was on mandatory overtime, working a double.

The official was not authorized to disclose the information publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.