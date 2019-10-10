TEXAS

Official: Motel Fire Started By Children Using Lighter

By 30 views
0

(AP) – Fire investigators say two young children who were left alone in a suburban Houston motel room were playing with a lighter that caused a three-alarm fire , resulting in minor injuries to seven people.

Rachel Moreno, spokeswoman for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, said Thursday that the two children, siblings who are 3 and 6 years old, were among the seven transported for evaluation.

Moreno says witnesses reported they saw the children holding a lighter while running from a room Wednesday at the Motel 6 North just off Interstate 45 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Houston.

Moreno says their mother had hired a baby sitter to watch the children but the sitter left the hotel room for a time.  Investigators are conferring with Harris County prosecutors about possible charges against the sitter.

Search Ongoing For 3rd Suspect In Cop Trial Witness Slaying

Previous article

Iran Women Freely At FIFA Soccer Match, 1st Time In Decades

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS