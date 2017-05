(AP) – An airport official says two people were killed when a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the pilot and co-pilot died in Friday morning’s crash. Plante says the Air Cargo Carriers plane departed from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land when it went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hillside. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.