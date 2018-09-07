Home WORLD Official: Rescued Thai Boys ‘safe and conscious’
(AP) – The Latest on the rescue of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand (all times local): 10 p.m. The official heading the Thai cave rescue operation says the four boys brought out of the flooded cave by divers on Monday are “safe and conscious” and now in a hospital.

Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn also told a news conference that Monday’s operation, which was the second day of a high-stakes rescue effort, took less time than Sunday’s because of the experience accumulated and more people involved.

Eight of the 13 trapped people – a total of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach – have now been rescued.

