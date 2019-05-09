Official: Security Guard Fired Gun In Shooting

A light snow covers bouquets of flowers placed on the sign for STEM School Highlands Ranch following Tuesday's shooting, in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) – A law enforcement official says a security guard fired his gun during this week’s shooting at a charter school in a Denver suburb. The official spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the official was not authorized to release the information. The official did not say whether the guard shot anybody at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday.

Robert Burk, an attorney for the guard, declined to confirm reports by news organizations that authorities are investigating whether the guard fired at a sheriff’s deputy and wounded a student. Burk says the guard, whom he did not name, took decisive action that helped saved lives.

Boss Level High Protection owner Grant Whitus has said his employee confronted and apprehended one of the two suspects in the shooting that killed one student and wounded eight others.

Associated Press writer P. Solomon Banda contributed to this report.