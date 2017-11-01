Home NATIONAL Official: Trump Briefed On Potentially Compromising Report
(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is calling it a political witch hunt. When top intelligence officials met last week with Trump, they told him about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. That’s according to a U.S. official who asked to remain anonymous.

Shortly after news reports were published about the briefing, Trump tweeted: “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”

A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin is denying the allegations, saying reports of such information are “complete fabrication and utter nonsense.”

