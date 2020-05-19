Official: Two People Shot At Jeep Weekend

(AP) – A police official says that two people were shot when a man fired into a group of people during a Texas event.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says the shooting happened Saturday during Jeep Weekend on Crystal Beach in Bolivar Peninsula. It is an annual event for Jeep enthusiasts. No arrests were made following the shooting, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Trochesset said the injured men were airlifted to the University of Texas Medical Branch for surgery on Sunday. Their condition was not immediately known.