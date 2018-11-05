Officials: Captain Targeted Inmates With Illegal Quota PlaN

(AP) – State officials acknowledge that a prison captain imposed a quota system that resulted in prisoners being penalized based on unsubstantiated claims they violated rules.

The Houston Chronicle last month received a copy of the messages sent by the captain to subordinates at the Ramsey Unit in Brazoria County, south of Houston. After the newspaper requested information, Warden Virgil McMullen notified staff that any quota system is a violation of Texas Department of Criminal Justice rules.

The captain had directed sergeants to submit daily paperwork reflecting at least two prisoner violations of unit policy. Staff faced disciplinary measures if they didn’t comply.

A TDCJ spokesman says any punishment imposed on prisoners as a result of the quota demand will be rescinded. It’s not clear if TDCJ took action against the captain.