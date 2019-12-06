Officials: Chemical In Texas Blasts Posed No Serious Risks

(AP)–Officials have lifted a voluntary evacuation order for residents in the Texas Gulf Coast city of Port Neches, saying levels of the chemical butadiene have dropped to safe levels. The colorless gas made by processing petroleum was released after two explosions at a chemical plant last week.

Butadiene is used to make rubber for car and truck tires, and in the manufacture of acrylics. Breathing the chemical could cause dizziness, nausea and headaches and irritate the eyes, nose and throat. Jefferson County emergency management officials have said the chemicals didn’t pose a serious health risk.á