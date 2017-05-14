Home TEXAS Officials: Chinese Women Brought To Texas For Prostitution
Officials: Chinese Women Brought To Texas For Prostitution
(AP) – Central Texas authorities have arrested two people who they say arranged for Chinese women to be brought to Texas and other states so that they would work as prostitutes.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the Waco Tribune-Herald shows that a McLennan County sheriff’s detective in September responded to an online ad promoting an “Asian female escort.”

The detective found a woman who was staying at a Waco hotel after she flew from Hong Kong to Houston.

Authorities say she was one of about 15 Chinese women brought to work as prostitutes in Texas, New York and elsewhere.

Ling Yu and Hang Zheng both were being held Saturday at the McLennan County jail on a charge of engaging in organized crime.

Online jail records don’t indicate attorneys for the pair.

