Home NATIONAL Officials: Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Apartment
Officials: Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Apartment
NATIONAL
0

Officials: Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Apartment

0
0
Designer Kate Spade found dead in apartment
now viewing

Officials: Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Apartment

Edinburg City Manager Richard Hinojosa, photo courtesy Edinburg Cable Network
now playing

Edinburg's City Manager Calls It Quits

school chairs classroom
now playing

Governor: Guns Should Be Removed From Troubled Kids' Homes

Judge_gavel
now playing

Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

Merkel Ally Downplays Irritation With New US Ambassador

EMERALDS
now playing

US Sanctions Colombian Drug Trafficker And Emerald Companies

A view of the Fuego volcano as seen from the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla
now playing

Pope Mourns Guatemala Volcano Victims

DONALD TRUMP TWITTER PIC
now playing

Trump Appealing Ruling That Bars Blocking Of Twitter Critics

DONALD TRUMP PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
now playing

White House Says Eagles Abandoned Their Fans

SILVA HS GRAD CROSSED BORDER TO MEET HER DAD BEFORE GRADUATION
now playing

Texan Crosses Border To See Deported Dad Before Graduation

PRISON
now playing

Prison Guards Fired Amid Planted Evidence Allegations

(AP) – Law enforcement officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide.   The officials say she was found hanging by housekeeping staff inside her Park Avenue apartment at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. They say she left a note at the scene. The officials were not authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.   The officials didn’t know what the note said.

The 55-year-old Spade created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that created a smash.  Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

Related posts:

  1. Rio Grande City School District Worker Accused Of Masterminding Drug Smuggling Scheme
  2. Conservative Icon David Koch Leaving Business, Politics
  3. Rio Grande Valley Customs Officials Detect Marked Increase In Asylum Seekers
  4. Only A Few Of Guatemala Volcano’s Dead Have Been Identified
Related Posts
school chairs classroom

Governor: Guns Should Be Removed From Troubled Kids’ Homes

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP TWITTER PIC

Trump Appealing Ruling That Bars Blocking Of Twitter Critics

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

White House Says Eagles Abandoned Their Fans

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video