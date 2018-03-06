Home TEXAS Officials: Ex-Baptist Leader Mishandled Separate Rape Claims
Officials: Ex-Baptist Leader Mishandled Separate Rape Claims
(AP) – Officials say the president of a leading Baptist seminary in Texas was dismissed because of his response to two rape allegations made by students.

Kevin Ueckert, board chairman for the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, in a statement Friday criticized the actions of former President Paige Patterson.  Ueckert says Patterson sent an email to the head of campus security in 2015 to say he wanted to meet alone with a student who told him she had been raped, to “break her down.”  Ueckert says the response was “antithetical to the core values of our faith.”

Patterson also was criticized by the board for his response to a student’s allegation of rape when Patterson was president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in North Carolina.  That allegation was never reported to law enforcement.

