Home NATIONAL Officials Finalizing Criteria For Travel Ban
Officials Finalizing Criteria For Travel Ban
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Officials Finalizing Criteria For Travel Ban

0
0
TRAVEL BAN
now viewing

Officials Finalizing Criteria For Travel Ban

GAVEL
now playing

More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4

President Maduro
now playing

Haley Warns Of Stronger Crackdown In Venezuela

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump Promises 'big surprise' On Health Care

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Trump Urges Passage Of House Immigration Bills

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Mexican Cartel Leader, 34, Gets 7 Life Terms In US Prison

CYBER ATTACKS
now playing

Cyberattackers Made Only $10,000

Brian Karem
now playing

White House Reporter Says He's Tired Of Being Bullied

MICHAEL P MCCARTHY
now playing

Mom's Boyfriend Gets Life In Killing Of Girl Dubbed Baby Doe

OKLAHOMA 10 COMMANDEMENTS DESTRUCTION-1
now playing

Man Linked To Oklahoma Monument's Destruction

IVANKA TRUMP
now playing

China Frees 3 Activists Who Probed Ivanka Trump Supplier

(AP) – Senior officials from the departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security are finalizing criteria that visitors from six mostly Muslim must meet to avoid the Trump administration’s revived travel ban.

The White House deliberations come as U.S. embassies and consulates await instructions later  Wednesday on how to implement this week’s Supreme Court order that partially reinstated the ban after it was blocked by lower courts. The new measures are expected to be implemented Thursday.

The justices’ opinion exempts applicants from the ban if they can prove a “bona fide relationship” with a U.S. person or entity. Government lawyers must determine how to define such a relationship. The court offered only broad guidelines – suggesting it would include a relative, job offer or invitation to lecture in the U.S.

Related posts:

  1. Iranian FM Calls US Travel Ban ‘misplaced’
  2. US To Seek More Security On International Flights
  3. White House Reporter Says He’s Tired Of Being Bullied
  4. Texas Medicaid Cuts Leave Special Needs Kids Without Therapy
Related Posts
GAVEL

More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4

jsalinas 0
Healthcare_reform

Trump Promises ‘big surprise’ On Health Care

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRATION

Trump Urges Passage Of House Immigration Bills

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video