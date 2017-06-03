Home TEXAS Officials From Mexico And Texas Urge State To Defend NAFTA
Officials From Mexico And Texas Urge State To Defend NAFTA
TEXAS
0

Officials From Mexico And Texas Urge State To Defend NAFTA

0
0
NAFTA-1
now viewing

Officials From Mexico And Texas Urge State To Defend NAFTA

Jo Leigh Ares-2
now playing

Trial Delayed For The "Park Girl" Accused In Mobile Home Scam

REFUGEES GENERIC
now playing

Poll: Small Majority In US See Risk In Admitting Refugees

Rep. Jason Chaffetz
now playing

Chaffetz Says He Hasn't Seen Wiretap Evidence

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Speaker Ryan Backs Trump's Revised Travel Ban

BODY FOUND
now playing

Body Found In Rubble Of Dallas Condo Complex Razed By Fire

bathroom bill transgender
now playing

Valley Democrat Comes Out In Support Of Texas "Bathroom Bill"

TRAVEL ALERT FOR AMERICANS GLOBALLY AND ABROAD
now playing

US Renews Global Terrorism Warning For Americans Abroad

NIGERIA
now playing

Nigeria Warns Its Citizens Not To Travel To US

IRAQ
now playing

Iraq Welcomes Change In Travel Ban

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN PASSPORTS
now playing

Ban Halts Entries For 6 Muslim-Majority Nations

(AP) – Officials from Mexico and Texas are urging the state’s lawmakers to defend the North American Free Trade Agreement against Donald Trump’s administration, which has been wary of it.  Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos and Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexico’s consul general in Austin, told the lawmakers on Monday that the state benefited from NAFTA more than any other.  Pablos says his state and Mexico account for nearly $2 billion in annual trade and “have a shared destiny.”

Gutierrez says NAFTA has increased trade between both nations six-fold to $584 billion. He added: “Texas must be its No. 1 champion.”  Some lawmakers expressed concerns about NAFTA and the potential “economic catastrophe” of a GOP plan slapping a 20 percent tax on all imported goods.

Related posts:

  1. Income Tax Audits Plummet As IRS Loses Agents To Budget Cuts
  2. DAVIS RANKIN
  3. Police Officials Reassigned Amid Leaked Video, Records
  4. State Trooper Border Surge Not Ending Anytime Soon
Related Posts
BODY FOUND

Body Found In Rubble Of Dallas Condo Complex Razed By Fire

jsalinas 0
computer-hacking

Hackers Drawn To Energy Sector’s Lack Of Sensors, Controls

jsalinas 0
HOUSTON HOME OWNERS FIND SKELETAL REMAINS IN HOME

New Home Owners Find Human Remains In Attic Wall

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video