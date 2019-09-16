Officials Gather To Mark 18th Anniversary Of Causeway Collapse

Survivors, family members of the victims, and officials with Port Isabel and South Padre Island gathered Sunday to remember the eight people killed when a portion of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway collapsed 18 years ago. The gathering this year was at Memorial Park at the entrance to South Padre Island.

It was a little before 2 a.m. September 15th 2001 when four steel-loaded barges being pushed by a tugboat crashed into a support column. The collision collapsed three 80-foot sections of the bridge next to the highest point of the causeway. Eight people were killed when their vehicles hit the gap and plunged 85 feet into the water. Three people survived.

The causeway reopened a little more than two months later with reinforced support columns and several new safety features.