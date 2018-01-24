Officials: Girl Shot In Neck, Abdomen In School Attack

(AP) – Prosecutors say a 16-year-old student shot a classmate in the neck and abdomen at a Texas high school before firing at another student and missing. Prosecutors recounted the shooting at Italy High School, south of Dallas, during a juvenile court hearing Wednesday for the boy accused in the attack. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities haven’t released his name because he’s a juvenile.

Prosecutors say he repeatedly shot the 15-year-old girl in the school cafeteria Monday before taking aim at the second student. The girl is hospitalized and expected to survive. Authorities haven’t released a motive. Prosecutors say the boy appeared to be angry with the girl. A judge ordered the teen to remain in custody and undergo a psychological evaluation.