Officials Identify 9 Who Died In Flash Flood
Officials Identify 9 Who Died In Flash Flood
NATIONAL
Officials Identify 9 Who Died In Flash Flood

ARIZONA FLASH FLOOD
Officials Identify 9 Who Died In Flash Flood

(AP) – Authorities have released the identities of the five children and four adults who died after being swept away during a flash flood at a swimming hole in central Arizona.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office also provided the names of four people who were rescued from the floodwaters Saturday at the Tonto National Forest.

Those who died were Jonathan Leon, 13; Mia Garnica, 5; Emily Garnica, 3; Danial Garnica, 7; Javier Raya-Garcia, 19; Selia Garcia Castaneda, 57; Erica Raya-Garcia, 2; Maribel Raya-Garcia, 24; and Maria Raya-Garcia, 27.

Authorities say the victims were members of an extended family.  Those who were rescued were Julio Garcia, 29; Esthela Atondo, 28; Acis Garcia, 8; and Marina Garcia, 1.

Crews are searching for a 27-year-old man who remains missing.

